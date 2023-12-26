Many European countries enhance security efforts for Christmas due to terror concerns

(MENAFN) Several European countries, including France, Germany, as well as Austria, are stepping up security checks and enhancing protections for churches in anticipation of Christmas celebrations. This heightened security is in response to concerns about the potential threat of terrorism.



French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin commanded police and gendarmes to boost their attendance at churches throughout the nation “to protect the Christian faithful who will be gathering for the Christmas festivities this evening and tomorrow morning,” he declared on Sunday in a post on social media.



In bordering Germany, the ruling classes enhanced their security measures as well.



“[Police] will be doing everything we can tonight to ensure the safety of visitors to the cathedral on Christmas Eve,” Cologne Police Chief Michael Esser stated in a declaration on Saturday, Stating that anyone visiting the renowned cathedral in the city will undergo a security check upon entry.



On Saturday night, the police conducted a search of the cathedral with sniffer dogs after receiving reports that Islamist groups are plotting an attack on the church either on Christmas Eve or New Year, as mentioned in the statement.



Visitors were cautioned by the police to refrain from carrying bags to expedite the security check process and avoid delays.



In the Austrian capital of Vienna, the police have heightened their security presence at Christmas-related Christian events as well, because of “an increased risk in Austria during the Christmas holidays,” it said in a statement Saturday.



“As terrorist actors throughout Europe are calling for attacks on Christian events in this context - especially around December 24th - the security authorities have increased the corresponding protective measures in public spaces in Vienna and the federal provinces,” the declaration mentioned.

