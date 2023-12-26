               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cease Fire In Gaza Today


12/26/2023 4:33:57 AM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 11:25 AM

ALSO READ:

  • Gaza: 78 killed in deadly Christmas massacre
  • 10-year-old kidney patient, separated from family in Gaza, fears he won't see them again
  • 'Do not get used to suffering' in Gaza, Mohamed Salah says in Christmas message
  • Netanyahu heckled by hostage families during parliament address

MENAFN26122023000049011007ID1107657236

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search