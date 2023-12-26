Board Member Of Nizami Ganjavi International Center Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Amre Moussa, Secretary General of the Arab League (2001-2011),
Board Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Egypt (1991-2001) has sent a congratulatory
letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham
Aliyev, on the occasion of his birthday, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
Allow me first to siege the opportunity of the advent of 2024 to
wish your Excellency and family a happy and prosperous year. I
sincerely hope that the new year will bring with it more success
for Azerbaijan under your leadership in achieving peace and
stability in the whole of your and the neighboring region.
I am in fact writing to wish you a happy birthday. Your
achievements so far been witness to a highly qualified leadership
and well thought of politics. On the national front you achieved a
rare case of sustained progress and growth together with
guaranteeing sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
On the regional level you extended the hand of cooperation and
living together to you neighbors.
On the international level you smartly chaired the NAM movement
and actively contributed to the work of OIC.
Those are but some examples of what you have achieved in 2023. I
am confident that the new year will bring with it the realization
of more important goals. COP29, UN Summit of the Future, the
renovation of the multilateral system are a few examples of what is
waiting along the road towards a better world.
With my respect and highest consideration.
Sincerely,
Amre Moussa
Secretary General of the Arab League (2001-2011)
Board Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt (1991-2001)"
