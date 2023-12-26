Announced: New Year's Eve Washington DC 2023 - 2024 Events & Celebrations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- 360 Nightlife Announces New Year's Eve 2024 Events in Washington DC"As 2023 draws to a close, 360 Nightlife, renowned for hosting notable New Year's Eve events in the nation's capital, has announced its lineup for the end-of-year celebrations. These include The Capital Gatsby Gala at HQO, the 16th Annual National New Year's Eve DC Masquerade Ball at Umaya, and the 90's New Year's Eve DC Bash at Baja Tap.The Capital Gatsby Gala at HQO, taking place from 9 PM to 2 AM, is one of the many New Year's Eve events planned for the DC area. The gala will offer attendees a 5-hour premium open bar, multiple entertainment areas, and assorted food stations. General Admission tickets start at $179 and VIP tickets at $219.Umaya, located at 733 10th Street Northwest, is set to host the 16th Annual National New Year's Eve DC Masquerade Ball. This event will run from 9:30 PM to 3:30 AM, offering attendees Japanese Izakaya-inspired appetizers, premium cocktails from 9:30 – 10:30 PM, and music by DJ Roland Tem.Back in Da Day NYE, a 90's themed New Year's Eve event, will take place at Baja Tap. Operating from 9 PM to 3 AM, this event will feature an open bar from 9-10 PM and limited VIP tables starting at $500.360 Nightlife events are known for their lively atmosphere and comprehensive entertainment offerings. These New Year's Eve events are expected to be major components of the Washington DC 2024 celebrations.For more information, visit the guide for Washington DC New Years Eve 2024.

