(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Ajman Tourism Unveils Second Edition of the Poetic Evening " Bawh Al Qawafi" on 29th December







AJMAN, UAE – 26 December 2023: The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is thrilled to announce the upcoming second edition of the renowned poetry evening, 'Bawh Al Qawafi,' set to take place at the Ajman Museum on December 29, 2023. This cultural extravaganza, seamlessly blending the art of poetry with Emirati heritage, promises to be a captivating event for enthusiasts and patrons alike.



Scheduled from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, the evening will feature the poetic brilliance of three distinguished Emirati poets: Omar Al-Lahimd, Muhammad Al-Nawah Al-Menhali, and Muhammad bin Hammad Al-Kaabi. The event will be moderated by the esteemed poet Jassim Al-Obaidli, adding a layer of expertise and insight to the proceedings.

In addition to the captivating poetry recitals, attendees can look forward to a range of engaging activities. The event will showcase various musical and artistic performances, creating an atmosphere of joy and entertainment. A curated photo gallery, organized in collaboration with the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Foundation, will add visual appeal. Furthermore, a popular market will be set up, featuring stalls selling local products, with the participation and support of productive families.

As part of the 'Bawh Al Qawafi' activities, the Ajman Department of Tourism Development invites attendees to immerse themselves in the captivating photography of Abdullah Khan. Titled 'The Emirates in the Eye's Lexicon,' this exhibition will run from December 29 to 31, between 6:00 pm and 10:00 pm, in collaboration with the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Foundation.



Expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming evening, His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of The Ajman Department of Tourism Development, highlighted the event as a pivotal effort to promote heritage and culture in Ajman. He emphasized the invaluable support from the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation in elevating Emirati heritage and instilling it in the hearts of generations. Alhashmi added, 'Through such events, we aim to boost tourism and diversify cultural offerings, aligning with the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030.'



In conclusion, His Excellency extended heartfelt gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, for his unwavering support of cultural and artistic events. This steadfast backing, he noted, significantly contributes to enhancing the cultural and artistic landscape of Ajman.



