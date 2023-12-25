Party Chief Orders The Improvement Of Military Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VIETNAM, December 25 -

HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng ordered the Central Military Commission to elevate the comprehensive quality and combat strength of the military, fostering the military forces in 2024 towards agility, compactness, and strength, with the ultimate goal of building a revolutionary, disciplined, skilled, and modern People's Army by 2030.

He made the statement while chairing the eighth conference on reviewing the implementation of the military and national defence tasks and the Party's building work in 2023, as well as outlining orientations for 2024.

According to reports in 2023, the commission, the Ministry of National Defence, and the party committees and commands at all levels proactively assessed and accurately forecast situations, providing effective counsel to the Party and the State in handling various scenarios.

In 2024, based on in-depth analysis of the regional, global, and domestic situations, the commission has determined to continue leading and directing the implementation of the three strategic breakthroughs in line with the spirit of the 11th Military Party Congress and the theme of 2024, focusing on fundamentally completing the adjustment of the military toward agility, compactness, and strength.

The commission plans to improve the legal system, inspection, crime prevention, and anti-corruption at all levels within the military until 2030, with a direction towards 2045, as well as programmes related to technical and industrial logistics for national defence and the aftermath of landmines and the chemical contamination left over from war.

Addressing the conference, Party chief Trọng, who is also the commission's secretary, highly evaluated the commission for its achievements in 2023.

He emphasised that 2024 would be a pivotal year with significant importance in striving for the successful realisation of the 13th Party Congress Resolution and the 11th Military Party Congress. It will be also a year with major events, including the 70th anniversary of Điện Biên Phủ victory, the 80th anniversary of the founding of the People's Army of Vietnam, and the 35th anniversary of the National Defence Day.

Party General Secretary Trọng requested the commission to continue to effectively fulfil its strategic advisory role with the Party and the State on military and national defence matters. This involves closely implementing the eighth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee on the strategic defence of the country in new conditions, in coordination with strategies in the military and defence sectors, and resolutions on socio-economic development strategies, ensuring defence and security for the country's six economic regions.

The Party chief proposed comprehensive and effective measures to enhance the overall quality and combat strength of the military. This includes playing a core role in building a comprehensive national defence, leveraging the combined strength of the entire political system and the people in constructing a strong national defence.

Concerning the construction of the Party's military units, Party General Secretary Trọng emphasised that the commission needs to pay special attention to building a strong cadre contingent, strictly implement the Party's regulations on power control and anti-corruption.

He made it clear that there should be a continued focus on expanding and improving the effectiveness of international integration and foreign relations in defence. This would contribute to establishing a strategic balance in relations with partners, maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for national development, preventing potential risks of war and conflict.

The military must actively and responsibly participate in the United Nations' peacekeeping activities, humanitarian support, search and rescue, disaster relief, and post-war recovery, he said, highlighting the organisation of the second Vietnam International Defence Expo in December 2024.

The Party chief also noted a concentrated focus on caring for the lives of officers and soldiers, especially those serving in remote, border, and island areas. – VNS