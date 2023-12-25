Intercontinental Dhaka Presents Longest Christmas Yule Log Cake

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: InterContinental Dhaka, a luxury IHG Hotel in the capital, unveiled the longest Christmas Yule Log Cake at its signature outlet Café Social on December 24.

The special Yule Log Cake is 65 feet long, weighing 104 kgs, prepared by the culinary team of InterContinental Dhaka. It took a team of eight chefs to prepare the cake within two days for Christmas.

Ashwani Nayar, General Manager, Olivier Loreaux, Director of Food and Beverage, the culinary team and other high officials of InterContinental Dhaka were present at the unveiling ceremony.

The record-long cake was cut and distributed among the guests for tasting. At the ceremony, a Church choir sang Christmas carols to entertain guests at the event.





Christmas arrangements at InterContinental Dhaka-Photo: Monitor

On December 25, InterContinental Dhaka is also hosting a Christmas Kids Wonderland at its signature venue Winter Garden. It will feature Santa Claus, Christmas treats, rides, games, magic show, bubble house and many other attractions.

The ticket for the Christmas Children's Party is priced at BDT 2500 net per person where children aged two years and below can get complimentary access.

On Christmas Day, the signature dining outlet Elements will also host a special buffet brunch and dinner featuring several delectable Christmas dishes. Guests attending the buffet brunch and dinner will also be able to enjoy special Buy One Get One and Buy One Get Two offers with selected bank cards.

The Amber Room will also host a signature four-course set dinner featuring Braised Beef Brisket, Stuffed Roast Turkey, Christmas Plum Pudding and many other Christmas favourites.

