Key Housing has unveiled its January 2024 designee for Northern California focused on Palo Alto.

- Bob LeePALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Key Housing, a top corporate housing service serving both Northern and Southern California at , is proud to announce its featured listing for Northern California for January 2024 focused on hard-to-find short-term rentals in Palo Alto . The featured listing is Mia Palo Alto, located at 535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301."Palo Alto, in many ways, is the center of technology innovation in Silicon Valley," says company spokesperson Bob Lee. "Many venture capitalists, those seeking venture capital, and just entrepreneurs come to Palo Alto, looking to be at the center of the action. Mia Palo Alto is truly the bullseye for Palo Alto short term rentals."Those looking to learn more about this top-rated apartment complex offering short term rentals in Palo Alto should visit corporate-rental-properties/mia/ . Located in vibrant downtown Palo Alto, Mia Palo Alto offers business travelers a comfortable short-term rental experience in the heart of the city. These well-appointed studio apartments come with modern amenities such as stainless-steel appliances, spacious closets, high-speed internet, and private balconies. The community boasts a refreshing swimming pool, barbecue area, fitness center, and a courtyard with fireplaces, providing relaxation and convenience after a day's work. With its proximity to shopping, dining, and entertainment options, Mia Palo Alto is the ideal choice for business travelers seeking comfort and convenience during their stay in this bustling tech hub.Those seeking to explore Palo Alto short-term rentals can also visit the Palo Alto page at corporate-housing-city/palo-alto/ . That page summarizes available short term rentals in an easy-to-use map format. Those who want personalized help are encouraged to reach out to Key Housing for assistance. The company knows how to find hard-to-find corporate housing throughout Silicon Valley, Palo Alto, Menlo Park, and Santa Clara.FINDING HARD-TO-FIND SHORT TERM RENTALS IN PALO ALTOA business traveler to Palo Alto would find several compelling advantages in choosing a short-term furnished rental like Mia Palo Alto over a traditional hotel stay. Firstly, Mia Palo Alto offers the comfort of spacious studio apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Additionally, the presence of private balconies, soundproof walls, and spacious closets enhances privacy and comfort. The property's upscale amenities offer relaxation and recreation options beyond what a hotel typically provides. Finally, the cost-effectiveness of furnished rentals often proves more budget-friendly for extended stays compared to hotel rates, making Mia Palo Alto an attractive and practical choice for corporate travelers.ABOUT KEY HOUSINGBased in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!Key Housing(800) 989-0410

