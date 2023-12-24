Palestinian Death Toll In Israeli Attacks Surpasses 20,000

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Al Jazeera reports that after the UN agreed to let humanitarian aid enter Gaza freely, Israel has increased its attacks on the region.

According to the media report, more than 200 people have been killed and nearly 370 others injured in Gaza due to Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours.

The report further states that dozens of people have been killed due to a bombing on Saturday in two military camps in central Gaza.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has confirmed the figures of the recent Israeli attack casualties in Gaza Strip, announcing that the number of Palestinian deaths during the eleventh week of Israeli attacks in Gaza has reached 20,258, and the number of injured has reached 53,688.

Reports suggest that many bodies might still be buried under the rubble. Al Jazeera wrote: Decomposed bodies, some of which had been left under the rubble and streets for as long as 20 days, were finally buried on Saturday by the Gaza civil defense team.

Palestinian authorities have stated that since the beginning of the war on October 7th, over 20,000 people, about 70% of whom are women and children, have been killed in Israeli ground, air, and naval attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council's resolution on Gaza has met with widespread reaction. Hamas, the main party in the Israel war, described the resolution as 'inadequate', and international relief organizations have called it merciless and 'incomprehensible'.

The United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution on Friday, calling on the parties involved to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid throughout the Gaza Strip. Security Council Resolution 2722 was adopted with 13 votes in favor and 2 abstentions; the representatives of the United States and Russia abstained from voting on the resolution.

While senior United Nations officials and international aid agencies welcomed the request for more humanitarian aid, they said that the resolution does not go far enough considering the majority of the 2.3 million population of the Gaza Strip being displaced, the imminent threat of famine, and the spread of diseases.

Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that he hopes the resolution will improve the delivery of aid, 'but a humanitarian ceasefire is the only way to start addressing the desperate needs of the people of Gaza and end their ongoing nightmare.'

