Yermak Shows Consequences Of Russian Shelling In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Andriy Yermak, chief of President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, has shown the consequences of Russian shelling in Kherson.

The head of state published relevant photos on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"There are no holidays for the enemy. There are no holidays for us too, as long as the enemy kills our people and remains on our land," Yermak wrote.

"Revenge on the enemy must be cold. We will never stoop to his level, but Russia will definitely answer for everything. A nation of terrorists and criminals," he said.

In the early morning hours of December 24, the Russian army fired artillery at the central part of Kherson, killing three people and wounding another person.

Late on December 23, Russian troops shelled critical infrastructure in Kherson and damaged a gas network and a health care facility.