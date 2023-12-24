               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Former President Of The Republic Of Croatia Congratulates President Of Azerbaijan


12/24/2023 5:19:21 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Stjepan Mesić, former President of the Republic of Croatia has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on occasion of his birthday, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear President,

Dear Friend,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on your birthday! Your active work, the ability to effectively solve major state problems and find compromises in solving international issues have rightfully earned you a high reputation and respect around the world.

I am grateful to fate that I can tell you a friend, and be able to communicate with you.

Allow me, Mr. President, to wish you success in your multifaceted work, good health and long life, and happiness and prosperity.

I also take this opportunity to wish you, your family and your country all the best in the New Year.

Sincerely,

Stjepan Mesić

Former President of the Republic of Croatia (2000-2010)"

