Former President Of The Republic Of Croatia Congratulates President Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Stjepan Mesić, former President of the Republic of Croatia has
sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on occasion of his birthday, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear President,
Dear Friend,
Please accept my sincere congratulations on your birthday! Your
active work, the ability to effectively solve major state problems
and find compromises in solving international issues have
rightfully earned you a high reputation and respect around the
world.
I am grateful to fate that I can tell you a friend, and be able
to communicate with you.
Allow me, Mr. President, to wish you success in your
multifaceted work, good health and long life, and happiness and
prosperity.
I also take this opportunity to wish you, your family and your
country all the best in the New Year.
Sincerely,
Stjepan Mesić
Former President of the Republic of Croatia (2000-2010)"
MENAFN24122023000195011045ID1107652967
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.