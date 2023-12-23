Kuleba Foresees“Meaningful Dialogue” With New Polish Government

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine believes that the visit of his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski to Kyiv, despite the massive Russian drone attack, is evidence of Poland's unwavering support for Ukraine in the most difficult times.

Kuleba said this at a joint press conference with Sikorski on Friday night, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that he sees Sikorski's choice of Kyiv as his first foreign visit destination after being appointed as a sign of the friendly attitude of Polish diplomacy toward Ukrainian one.

"Radek (Sikorskyi. - Ed.) was on his way to Kyiv when we saw yet another attack by Russian-Iranian Shahed drones on Ukraine, but despite another shelling, despite threats, Radek did not turn around, he came to Kyiv, and this once again shows that Poland supports Ukraine in the most difficult times, and nothing can scare them away and change their support," said Kuleba.

He said that he had a very detailed, frank, friendly conversation with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, during which the parties discussed all pressing issues.

"There is a feeling, there is an understanding that with the new government of Poland, in particular, with new minister Sikorski... there will be a very meaningful mutually respectful dialogue between Ukraine and Poland. We will hear each other, we will consider each other's concerns. The reason for this is clear – the Ukrainian and Polish peoples are extremely close, we have a common enemy, and the defeat of Russian aggression and the victory of Ukraine are in our common interest. This is key. Politics is politics, and the Ukrainian-Polish partnership is forever," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy emphasized.

According to Kuleba, he received an assurance from Minister Sikorski that Poland will continue to actively help Ukraine.

"And I'd like every Polish family to know that we in Ukraine are infinitely grateful for all the help provided by the Poles in the most difficult moment of our history. Ukrainians will always be grateful for this and for embracing our refugees, and for the military support that the Polish state provided to Ukraine," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy assured.

After the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry took the floor, an air-raid alert went off in Kyiv.

As reported, the new head of the Polish Foreign Ministry in Donald Tusk's government, Radoslaw Sikorski, arrived in Ukraine on his first foreign visit in office.

Russian troops attacked Ukraine launching 28 Shahed kamikaze drones from the regions of Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Chauda. Twenty-four drones were downed over Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zhytomyr, Rivne, and Khmelnytskyi regions.