Drone Strike Hits 'Israel-Affiliated' Ship Off India's Coast, Say Maritime Agencies

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A drone strike damaged a“Israel-affiliated” merchant ship off India's coast - in the southwest of Gujarat's Veraval - two maritime agencies said on Saturday. One of them reported that the vessel was linked to Israel. No casualties have been reported so far officials said that Navy's \"P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft has established communication with the distressed vessel MV Chem Pluto after taking off from INS Hansa naval air base in Goa\".\"The Indian Navy warship is moving towards the vessel and is expected to reach the merchant ship in the next few hours,\" the Indian Navy said in a statement happened exactly?The United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it“received a report of an attack by Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) on a vessel causing an explosion and fire” on Saturday. The incident happened 200 km (120 miles) southwest of Veraval, India attack by the unmanned aerial vehicle caused a fire aboard the ship.“The fire on the Liberian-flagged chemical products tanker was extinguished without crew casualties,”

British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations and maritime security firm Ambrey was quoted by AFP as saying READ: Rise of pirates in Red Sea to take toll on India's exim business. Here are items that will turn costlierMaritime security firm Ambrey also informed that the“Liberia-flagged chemical/products tanker... was Israel-affiliated.”ALSO READ: Red Sea News-Shipping Corp, other shipping, ports in focus as Red Sea route gets disrupted\"Some structural damage was also reported and some water was taken onboard. The vessel was Israel-affiliated. She had last called Saudi Arabia and was destined for India at the time,\" the firm said on its website as per Reuters added that the Indian navy was responding.A word of cautionIn the wake of the incident, the United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations (UKMTO) issued a notification on Saturday, cautioning vessels which plan to transit from that area. It added authorities are investigating the matter.“Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO,” the UKMTO's notification read the wake of Houthi attacks...The incident was reported in the wake of attacks by Iran-backed Yemen's Houthi militants targeting commercial shipping in the Red Sea militants have resorted to upscale their attacks on commercial ships and tankers in the Red Sea to show support for the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Israel's military offensive in Hams-ruled Gaza continues since October 7.Amid the maritime challenges, India's foreign ministry recently confirmed that it has had communications regarding the US-led naval task force in the Red Sea, which has been set up to combat the threat to global shipping from Yemen's Houthi militants.(With inputs from agencies)



