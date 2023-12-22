Tanuja Chandra Says 'Wedding.Con' Is A Tale Of Women Who Fell Victim To Matrimonial Fraud

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Director Tanuja Chandra is coming up with a true-crime docuseries 'Wedding'. The director has shared that the series is a tale of women who were victims of matrimonial fraud.

The series follows the stories of 5 women as they embark on the journey to fulfil their dream of a happy marriage. However, their search for the perfect life partner takes a dark turn as they fall victim to financial and emotional exploitation by con men. The imposters, assuming fake identities and posing as suitable grooms on online platforms, betray the women.

Talking about the series, the director said:“In India and other South Asian cultures, it's widely believed that marriage is the most significant milestone in a woman's life, and the pressure to 'settle down' keeps mounting as she grows older. In fact, by the time she's 35, she's told the ship has long sailed. 'Wedding' is the tale of five women who were victims of matrimonial fraud, but are now survivors and have shown tremendous courage in recounting their experience, to expose these scams.”

She further mentioned:“When BBC Studios brought this project to me, it was an eye-opener and I am grateful to these incredible women and Prime Video for passionately supporting my vision to bring this docuseries to life. It makes me very hopeful that this series reaching out to a wide audience across the world, will help in saving women from being duped in the future.”

A BBC Studios India Production, the serie will drop on Prime Video on December 29.

