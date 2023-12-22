Opportunity To Represent India Has Been A Dream-Like Journey: ‘2018’ Director On Not Getting Shortlisted For Oscars

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph shared a heart touching note as his survival drama Malayalam film '2018 - Everyone is a Hero', which was India's official entry to the Best Foreign Language Film category, failed to make it in the Oscars race.

Joseph took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of the list of shortlisted projects with the name of the countries. He then apologised for disappointing fans.

“Greetings, everyone. The Oscar shortlist has been unveiled, and regrettably, our film '2018- Everyone Is A Hero' did not secure a spot among the final 15 films out of the 88 international language films from across the globe. I sincerely apologise to all my well-wishers and supporters for disappointing you all.”

“Nevertheless, the opportunity to represent India in this competition has been a dream-like journey that I will cherish for a lifetime,” he wrote.

'2018 - Everyone is a Hero' starring Tovino Thomas, follows the true story of unprecedented rains and flood that hit Kerala in 2018. It was chosen as it addresses a global issue and depicts the harrowing realities of what a natural calamity is for common people.

Joseph added:“Being the highest-grossing film and the official Indian entry to the Oscars is a rare achievement in any filmmaker's career. I am grateful to God for choosing me for this extraordinary journey. My heartfelt thanks go to the producers, technicians, artists, and the audience for their tremendous support for our film.”

He shared a special expression of gratitude to the Film Federation Of India.

“Particularly Sir Ravi Kottarakkara, for their boundless support, love, and for selecting our film as India's official entry. I express my gratitude to all the Indian filmmakers who supported me on this journey, with special thanks to Pan Nalin, Sidharth Roy Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Rintu Thomas, Ashutosh Gowarikar sir, Resul Pookkutty sir, Anurag Kashyap, Rajamouli sir, Senthi sir and many more. I express my gratitude to all my supporters in Los Angeles and eagerly anticipate the meetings that we have already scheduled.”

The filmmaker wished the best for those who have made it into the list.

"I extend my best wishes to all the finalists, with a special mention to Sol, my dear friend and the producer of the Armenian film. The inception of the next dream begins today, as the Oscars await, and I am poised to be present. Until we meet, dear Oscar."

The film also stars Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Narain and Lal.

It became the fourth Malayalam film after the 1997 film 'Guru', thriller drama 'Adaminte Makan Abu' in 2011 and the much talked about 2019 film 'Jallikattu', which were picked as India's official entry for the Oscars. However, none of these films received nominations.

--IANS

dc/kvd