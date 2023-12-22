(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); These Are the 5 Cantons with Highest Life Expectancy in Costa Rica Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Air Transat Will Fly All Year Round To El Salvador And Costa Rica Travel Avianca Will Connect Costa Rica and Venezuela with a Direct Flight Starting in December Travel Southwest Announces Daily Flight to San Jose from Orlando, Florida Travel The Future of Tourism in Costa Rica Will Depend on Investment Travel Expoviajes: 10 Years of the Fair that Gets TicosTraveling

Lifestyle

World News Life Expectancy of Ticos is the Fourth Highest in Latin America Science & Technology How Resilience Lets You Thrive in Life Culture & Lifestyle A Drug that Extends the Life of Dogs is One Step Away from FDA Approval Culture & Lifestyle Learn All About Jacó Beyond Its Beautiful Landscapes Culture & Lifestyle These Are the Employment Trends for 2024 in Costa Rica

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Top Local Destinations Updated: December 21, 2023 These Are the 5 Cantons with Highest Life Expectancy in Costa Rica

Perfect rating was obtained by San Mateo in Alajuela

By TCRN STAFF December 20, 2023120 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadTop Local Destinations TCRN STAFF - December 21, 2023Discover Cartago, Costa Rica`s Hidden Tourist Treasure Chest Environment TCRN STAFF - December 21, 2023More Than 45 Tons of Solid Waste Will No Longer Contaminate Our Landscapes, as a Result of National Costa Rican Cleanup Day 2023 Local News Wilmer Useche - December 21, 2023Only For Women! Kivelix Trophy 2024 Will Receive the Ticas in Guanacaste TCRN STAFF Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that's important to people. We're Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can't do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

The Alajuelense canton of San Mateo is the place in the country where people live the longest, according to the National Competitiveness Report published by the Competitiveness Promotion Council (CPC), while Matina in Limón is positioned as the town with the lower life expectancy.

This data is part of an analysis of the quality of health of the inhabitants in the 82 cantons of the country, which considers the rates of infant mortality and fertility in adolescents, among other variables.

Precisely with respect to these two areas, the cantons of Hojancha, Atenas, Belén, Mora, San Isidro, Esparza, Valverde Vega, Tilarán, Nandayure, Turrubares and La Cruz have the highest infant mortality rates.

Meanwhile, the cantons where the greatest number of babies born to adolescents are born are Hojancha, Montes de Oc , San Pablo and Flores, whose birth rates exceed 90 points, according to the ranking of this report.

- Advertisement - SourceAndrei Siles ViaWilmer Useche