India's Official Entry Malayalam Movie '2018' Knocked Out Of Oscar Race; Jude Anthany Reacts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Malayalam film "2018 - Everyone is a Hero"

was selected as India's official entry for the Oscars in the Best International Film category. However, the film did not make it to the final shortlist. The film, directed by Jude Antony Joseph and featuring Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban, and others, generated significant anticipation for the Oscars. Notably, '2018' is the first Malayalam film to enter the 200 crore club, marking a notable achievement in the industry.



Out of the 22 shortlisted films, including "The Kerala Story," "Vaalvi," "Gadar 2," and others, "2018" was chosen to represent India at the Oscars. The Oscar selection committee, formed annually by the Film Federation of India, aims to select a film that best represents India's cinematic achievements and diverse language industries.

Meanwhile, the director of '2018 movie' shares an emotional note in his social media stating" The Oscar shortlist has been unveiled, and regrettably, our film“2018- Everyone Is A Hero” did not secure a spot among the final 15 films..."





The shortlists for the Oscars are primarily determined by members within their respective categories, with variations such as committees or minimum viewing requirements across branches. Final nominations for all categories will be revealed on January 23. The 96th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are scheduled for March 10, airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Notably, the show will commence an hour earlier than usual, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

"2018" depicts the devastating 2018 floods in Kerala. The film achieved significant success by capturing real experiences from Kerala using advanced technology. It excelled artistically and commercially, breaking box office records and claiming the top position in Malayalam cinema. Its success extended beyond Malayalam, gaining acclaim in other languages. The Telugu version reportedly earned over Rs 10 crore, and the film was dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. Currently available on Sony Live, '2018' resonates with audiences through its storytelling and technological prowess.

The film, spanning 150 minutes, weaves together the experiences of various characters affected by incessant rains, environmental policies, and nature's fury.

The movie features Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Lal, Tanvi Ram, Narain, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, and Vineeth Sreenivasan among others in the lead roles