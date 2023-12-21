(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Finnish Government has endorsed the allocation of the 21st military assistance package for Ukraine amid the Russian full-scale invasion.

The relevant statement was made by the Embassy of Finland in the United States on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Finland sends additional military assistance to Ukraine. This 21st shipment brings the total value of Finnish military aid to EUR 1.6 billion (USD 1.8 billion),” the report states.

According to Finnish Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen, Finland is committed to supporting Ukraine both now and in the long term.

A reminder that the previous assistance package for Ukraine was announced by the Finnish Defence Ministry on November 17, 2023.