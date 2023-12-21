Employee Task Forces Present New Ideas To Future Electronics Executives

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada ( forpressrelease) December 21, 2023 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, put in place task forces to foster employee involvement in important business discussions. Recently, the task forces have presented their ideas to senior management.
The six task forces, launched in the summer of 2023, each task force had up to 12 participants from a range of backgrounds within Future Electronics. The focus of the task groups ranged from social media to business processes to leadership.
Since the summer, the teams had the chance to meet multiple times to get creative and brainstorm new ideas. The groups then presented their ideas to senior management. Future Electronics executives are currently in the process of responding to the task forces and determining what actions can be taken in the short and long term. The employees will be provided with updates regularly.
Employee task forces are a great initiative to get employees involved with business discussions outside of their day-to-day roles. Future Electronics thanks the over 50 employees who contributed their time, ideas, creativity, and commitment to improving life and business at Future Electronics.
About Future Electronics
Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronicsï¿1⁄2 award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.
Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the companyï¿1⁄2s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.
Future Electronicsï¿1⁄2 mission is always to Delight the Customerï¿1⁄2. For more information visit futureelectronics
