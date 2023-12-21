Employee Task Forces Present New Ideas To Future Electronics Executives

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada ( forpressrelease) December 21, 2023 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, put in place task forces to foster employee involvement in important business discussions. Recently, the task forces have presented their ideas to senior management.



The six task forces, launched in the summer of 2023, each task force had up to 12 participants from a range of backgrounds within Future Electronics. The focus of the task groups ranged from social media to business processes to leadership.



Since the summer, the teams had the chance to meet multiple times to get creative and brainstorm new ideas. The groups then presented their ideas to senior management. Future Electronics executives are currently in the process of responding to the task forces and determining what actions can be taken in the short and long term. The employees will be provided with updates regularly.



Employee task forces are a great initiative to get employees involved with business discussions outside of their day-to-day roles. Future Electronics thanks the over 50 employees who contributed their time, ideas, creativity, and commitment to improving life and business at Future Electronics.



