Grand Sylhet Hotel Inaugurates Three New Lifestyle Shops At Its Lobby

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Grand Sylhet Hotel and Resort, a premier destination for luxury hospitality in the area famous for tea-gardens and attractive tourist sites, announces the opening of three new shops at its lobby. With the new move, the hotel has added adding an element of style and sophistication to the overall guest experience at the premise, added a release.

One of the new lifestyle shops is Urban 70. The hotel claimed it is a haven for fashion enthusiasts seeking contemporary and chic clothing. From casual wear to elegant ensembles, Urban 70 promises guests a complete shopping experience, added the hotel.

The hotel has launched a gift shop too named Treasures to Remember. The gift shop is a treasure trove of souvenirs, toys and dolls for the kids, mentioned the hotel. The traditional Monipuri saree of Sylhet is available at the store, among other special items.

Furthermore, guests can find exclusive perfumes and jewelry at the hotel's another new outlet Lux Essence. From exclusive fragrances to finely crafted jewelry pieces, Lux Essence offers a range of sophisticated products.

T