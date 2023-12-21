Latvian Parliament Adopts Resolution On Protection Of Ukrainian Children Abducted By Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Latvian parliament has adopted a declaration calling for the return to Ukraine of all Ukrainian children who were illegally displaced to Russia and Belarus, Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk has said.

That's according to the Ukrainian parliament's press service , Ukrinform reports.

Kondratiuk said this decision was another powerful parliamentary voice in defense of the rights of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia.

Kondratiuk personally made a request to adopt such a resolution during her recent working meeting in Riga with the newly elected Speaker of the Saeima, Daiga Mierina, and Deputy Speakers Zanda Kalnina-Lukasevica and Antonina Nenaseva.

Kondratiuk thanked the leadership of the Saeima for their leadership and promptness in adopting this important resolution and sympathy with the fate of Ukrainian children forcibly deported to Russia.

"The Parliament of Latvia strongly condemned the illegal transfer of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation and Belarus. And it also supported the International Criminal Court's investigation into the persons responsible for these crimes," Kondratiuk said.

She also noted that the Saeima had called on international organizations, including the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross, to play an active role in returning Ukrainian children home. The Latvian parliament also supported the international coalition for the return of Ukrainian children and called on other countries to join this mission and adopt similar resolutions.

"I thank everyone who voted for this resolution! Latvia stands with Ukraine!" Kondratiuk said.

Photo: DELFI