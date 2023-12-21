12 Killed In Coal Mine Accident In China

(MENAFN- IANS) Beijing, Dec 21 (IANS) At least 12 people were killed and 13 others injured in Jixi City in China's Heilongjiang province, local authorities said.
The accident, which involved a coal wagon, took place at 3.50 p.m. Wednesday in the Kunyuan coal mine in Hengshan District, Jixi, Xinhua news agency reported quoting information office of the district government.
The cause of the accident is being investigated.
