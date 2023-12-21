Turkmenistan And Afghanistan Pitch To Co-Manage TAPI Gas Pipeline Project

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 21. Work on
the implementation of the TAPI gas pipeline project will begin in
the near future, Trend reports.
This was stated by Afghan acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan
Muttaqi after a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of
Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid
Meredov.
According to him, during the negotiations, the large
Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline project
running through the territory of Afghanistan was discussed, and
issues of launching this project were also considered.
Furthermore, Muttaqi and Meredov discussed at the meeting the
expansion of the Torghondi-Herat railway, the export of energy
resources to the Afghan province of Herat and the expansion of
trade between the countries.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is making significant efforts in the
development of the TAPI gas pipeline, seeking to strengthen its
role as a leading supplier of natural gas in the region.
Turkmenistan's strategic participation in this project highlights
its commitment to diversify export routes and strengthen energy
security.
MENAFN21122023000187011040ID1107636848
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.