Boyd Street Ventures Invests In Biotech Innovator Cadenza Bio

Biotech firm aims to halt the progression of multiple sclerosis

- James Spann, Founder & General Partner, Boyd Street Ventures

NORMAN, OK, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Boyd Street Ventures announced that it has invested in Cadenza Bio , Inc., a privately-held biotechnology company focused on developing novel small molecule compounds for demyelinating and inflammatory diseases. Plains Ventures is the lead investor.

Launched in 2022 through a partnership between Ascend BioVentures a biotech accelerator in Oklahoma City and SmartHealth Catalyzer out of Chicago, Cadenza Bio holds an exclusive license to technology developed through an academic research collaboration between Dr. John Katzenellenbogen of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Dr. Seema Tiwari-Woodruff of the University of California, Riverside and funded, in part, by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society's Fast Forward commercial research program.

“Our dedication lies in breaking the cycle of MS, leading to transformative changes in patient lives. Our goal extends beyond symptom relief; we strive to halt the progression of disease and return high quality of life to patients,” said University of Oklahoma alumna Dr. Elaine Hamm, Cadenza Bio Founder and COO.“My co-founder and CEO Dr. Carol Curtis and I are grateful to have Boyd Street Ventures as early investors in our company, as their participation will play a meaningful role in our growth and development.”

“Current approved drugs for MS focus on dampening the immune attack to reduce disease recurrences, but they don't prevent deterioration of the nerves or repair ongoing damage,” said James Spann, Boyd Street Ventures Founder and General Partner.“We're very impressed with the track record of Dr. Hamm, Dr. Curtis and the other female leaders on their team, and with the potential of Cadenza Bio to halt progression, promote repair, and restore function of MS and other demyelinating diseases.”

Cadenza Bio becomes the 13th portfolio company in Boyd Street Ventures' Fund I.

About Boyd Street Ventures

Boyd Street Ventures is a groundbreaking, early-stage venture capital firm connecting institutional and other investors to high-growth investment opportunities developed within the ecosystem of University of Oklahoma – recipient of the Carnegie Classification's highest rating for research activity – and by OU alums and other Oklahoma-affiliated entrepreneurs. BSV places Pre-Seed, Seed, Series A and follow-on investments in the Life Sciences, FinTech, Energy Tech, Aerospace & Defense, and Climate Tech sectors. The firm focuses on under-the-radar startups that are less likely to have their prices overbid and overpriced than startups targeted by larger VC firms on the East and West Coasts. This focus, coupled with its unusually active involvement in providing de-risking strategic and operational counsel to its portfolio companies through its Boyd Street Venture Studio, enables BSV to target above-average returns for its investors. For more information, please visit

