1St Jordanian Aid Truck Crosses King Hussein Bridge, Enters Gaza Via Karem Abu Salem Border Crossing, Says Gov't Comms Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 20 (Petra) The first direct aid convoy from Jordan arrived at the Kerem Abu Salem border crossing in Gaza via the King Hussein Bridge on Wednesday.Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) and the World Food Program (WFP) sent a humanitarian aid convoy of 46 trucks loaded with 750 tons of essential food supplies to the Palestinian brothers in Gaza, which were carried by Jordanian civilian trucks to the Al-Aouja border crossing and then to Gaza via the Kerem Abu Salem border crossing, according to Minister of Government Communications and the Government Spokesperson, Muhannad Moubaideen.The aid convoy was received in Gaza by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and the WFP logistical team. The WFP contributed 44 truckloads to the aid convoy, while the JHCO contributed two truckloads.Since October 12, the JHCO has supplied 824 tons of aid to Gaza via Al-Arish Airport in collaboration with Egypt.This is the first time that aid and relief trucks have arrived via the King Hussein Bridge and subsequently via the Kerem Abu Salem border crossing since the beginning of the war against Gaza and have been allowed to enter the Strip.The JHCO's and the WFP's collaborative efforts will continue to bring in more aid through this channel.After the Aqaba Meeting to coordinate humanitarian aid to Gaza on November 30, 2023, which was attended by WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain, who also worked with the US to allow the convoy to enter, work began to bring aid across the King Hussein Bridge to Gaza via the Kerem Abu Salem border crossing.