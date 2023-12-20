AZAL Continues To Recruit For The Position Of Flight Attendant

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, is seeking individuals to join the team of experienced flight attendants.

Flight attendants play a crucial role in every flight as an essential part of the crew. They are responsible not only for providing top-notch service to ensure passenger comfort but also for guaranteeing their safety throughout the journey.

What sets this profession apart are the qualities of problem-solving flexibility, a personalised approach to each passenger, and the ability to swiftly respond to any situation that arises.

Candidates applying for the flight attendant position should possess features such as discipline, promptness, and punctuality, as well as the ability to remain calm in high-stress situations.

To learn more about the requirements for the flight attendant position, please visit the following link: .

For those interested in applying, please go to the Careers section of the website . CVs can also be sent to [email protected] or dropped off in the designated box at the International flights (North) entrance of Terminal 2 at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Join Azerbaijan Airlines and become a member of the professional team!