Days Of Azerbaijani Culture Held In Russia

The Days of Azerbaijani Culture have been held in Samara,
Russia. The event was timed to the 100th anniversary of the
National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the 20th anniversary of the
public organization League of Azerbaijanis of the Samara Region, Azernews reports.
A round table was held on the topic Russia - Azerbaijan:
Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow, and a film presentation about National
Leader Heydar Aliyev was organized as part of the Cultural
Days.
More than 120 nationalities live in the Samara region. Public
organizations and associations play a major role in strengthening
friendships between peoples. Azerbaijanis actively participate in
the public life of the region and enhance its cultural
traditions.
League of Azerbaijanis, which acted as the main organizer of the
Days of Azerbaijani Culture, Khayal and Alpan professional
ensembles were formed. Today, these creative groups are frequent
participants in cultural events of the city and region.
Representatives of Azerbaijan and the regions neighboring
Samara, members of the Public Chamber, public figures, scientists,
leaders of local national public organizations, heads of
Azerbaijani public associations of the regions of the Volga Federal
District, the Republic of Dagestan and the city of Moscow took part
in the event as guests.
Deputy Chairman of the Samara Region Government Natalya Katina
read out a letter on behalf of the Acting Governor of the Samara
Region Dmitry Azarov.
"Azerbaijanis living in our region, relying on the spiritual
traditions of their ancestors, together with other peoples of our
multinational province, are solving the pressing problems of today.
While maintaining an inextricable connection with your historical
Motherland, you do a lot to develop friendly relations between our
countries and peoples. Together with other national public
organizations, you carry out great educational and educational
work. Unity of actions and thoughts allows us to overcome any
difficulties with dignity and makes us stronger. I am sure that we
have great prospects ahead for fruitful joint activities in the
name of preserving interethnic peace, strengthening friendship and
partnership relations between the Samara region and the Republic of
Azerbaijan," the letter says.
Natalya Katina thanked the chairman of the League of
Azerbaijanis Shirvan KArimov for his contribution to strengthening
friendly ties between peoples. The head of the Samara city
district, Elena Lapushkina, presented letters of gratitude to
members of the public organization.
The culmination of the first day was a spectacular gala concert.
Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Ismayilov and the Samara brass
band under the baton ofHonored Artist of the Samara Region Mark
Kogan, People's Artist of Russia Mark Levyant, People's Artist of
Azerbaijan Nezaket Teymurova accompanied by the People's Artist of
Azerbaijan Elshan Mansurov (kamancha) and tar player Intigam
Oktayla, laureate of All-Russian and international competitions
Vadim Zubkov, Khayal and Alpan dance ensembles and laureate of
All-Russian music competitions Aida Akbarova thrilled the audience
with colorful show.
On the second day, guests of the region visited the House of
Friendship of Peoples of the Samara Region.
The director of the house Igor Burov briefed them about the
history and activities of the organization, national cultural
centers, as well as interethnic and national events held in the
region.
Representatives of Azerbaijan appreciated the importance of the
work of the House of Friendship of Peoples, and also expressed
gratitude for the support provided to League of Azerbaijanis.
