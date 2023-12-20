Days Of Azerbaijani Culture Held In Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Days of Azerbaijani Culture have been held in Samara, Russia. The event was timed to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the 20th anniversary of the public organization League of Azerbaijanis of the Samara Region, Azernews reports.

A round table was held on the topic Russia - Azerbaijan: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow, and a film presentation about National Leader Heydar Aliyev was organized as part of the Cultural Days.

More than 120 nationalities live in the Samara region. Public organizations and associations play a major role in strengthening friendships between peoples. Azerbaijanis actively participate in the public life of the region and enhance its cultural traditions.

League of Azerbaijanis, which acted as the main organizer of the Days of Azerbaijani Culture, Khayal and Alpan professional ensembles were formed. Today, these creative groups are frequent participants in cultural events of the city and region.

Representatives of Azerbaijan and the regions neighboring Samara, members of the Public Chamber, public figures, scientists, leaders of local national public organizations, heads of Azerbaijani public associations of the regions of the Volga Federal District, the Republic of Dagestan and the city of Moscow took part in the event as guests.

Deputy Chairman of the Samara Region Government Natalya Katina read out a letter on behalf of the Acting Governor of the Samara Region Dmitry Azarov.

"Azerbaijanis living in our region, relying on the spiritual traditions of their ancestors, together with other peoples of our multinational province, are solving the pressing problems of today. While maintaining an inextricable connection with your historical Motherland, you do a lot to develop friendly relations between our countries and peoples. Together with other national public organizations, you carry out great educational and educational work. Unity of actions and thoughts allows us to overcome any difficulties with dignity and makes us stronger. I am sure that we have great prospects ahead for fruitful joint activities in the name of preserving interethnic peace, strengthening friendship and partnership relations between the Samara region and the Republic of Azerbaijan," the letter says.

Natalya Katina thanked the chairman of the League of Azerbaijanis Shirvan KArimov for his contribution to strengthening friendly ties between peoples. The head of the Samara city district, Elena Lapushkina, presented letters of gratitude to members of the public organization.

The culmination of the first day was a spectacular gala concert. Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Ismayilov and the Samara brass band under the baton ofHonored Artist of the Samara Region Mark Kogan, People's Artist of Russia Mark Levyant, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Nezaket Teymurova accompanied by the People's Artist of Azerbaijan Elshan Mansurov (kamancha) and tar player Intigam Oktayla, laureate of All-Russian and international competitions Vadim Zubkov, Khayal and Alpan dance ensembles and laureate of All-Russian music competitions Aida Akbarova thrilled the audience with colorful show.

On the second day, guests of the region visited the House of Friendship of Peoples of the Samara Region.

The director of the house Igor Burov briefed them about the history and activities of the organization, national cultural centers, as well as interethnic and national events held in the region.

Representatives of Azerbaijan appreciated the importance of the work of the House of Friendship of Peoples, and also expressed gratitude for the support provided to League of Azerbaijanis.