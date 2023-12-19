Deputy PM Meets US Secretary Of Defense

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met with the US Secretary of Defense HE Lloyd Austin, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed topics of common interest, and cooperation relations between the two sides and ways to strengthen and develop them.

The two parties also discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly the Israeli war on Gaza, and touched on the role of the State of Qatar in mediation efforts, ensuring a ceasefire and reducing military escalation.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials and commanders from both sides.