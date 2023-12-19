               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Deputy PM Meets US Secretary Of Defense


12/19/2023 11:25:48 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met with the US Secretary of Defense HE Lloyd Austin, who is visiting the country.

Read Also
  • Qatar, US to expand defense partnership: Austin

During the meeting, they discussed topics of common interest, and cooperation relations between the two sides and ways to strengthen and develop them.

The two parties also discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly the Israeli war on Gaza, and touched on the role of the State of Qatar in mediation efforts, ensuring a ceasefire and reducing military escalation.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials and commanders from both sides.

MENAFN19122023000063011010ID1107630297

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search