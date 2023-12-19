Ford Performance Motorsports Debuts Mustang GT3 Documentary Leading Up To Debut At Rolex 24 At Daytona

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Mustang GT3 Prepares for the Biggest Stage in New Documentary Series.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia– As the Ford Performance team prepares for one of its busiest years in living memory, the Mustang GT3 team have been preparing for the first big race of 2024 – the Rolex 24 at Daytona. The cameras have been behind the scenes throughout to capture the highs and lows of testing and this documentary series is the result, titled 'Mustang Endurance'.

Capturing the Drama and Dedication Required to go Racing Globally:

From the rain of Sebring to the heat of Barcelona and from the North of England to the South of the USA, the team developing the new Mustang GT3 have seen it all as they battle to get the new Mustang GT3 ready for its debut in January at the iconic Rolex 24 at Daytona. And throughout their journey, the cameras have followed their progress through the highs and lows that are part and parcel of going racing at the highest level.

In this 5-part series starting on December 15, we hear from all the key protagonists – from the drivers and crews whose job it is to get the Mustang GT3 to the top of the timing charts to the engineers, designers, engine makers and technicians whose work is so crucial to make the magic happen. As part of this, Ford is chronicling the journey as a runner would prepare for a marathon – focusing on developing the body (chassis and aero), the heart (engine) and the mind (the people that make it all happen), where episode 5 will document our first Marathon – Rolex 24 at Daytona.

It is not all sweetness and light. There are some tough times to contend with along the way, but this documentary charts all the pieces of the jigsaw being bought together as the team race to be ready for the twice around the clock event in January at the iconic Daytona track.

Quotes:

“We go racing for many reasons, not least of which is to win important races and championships and to drive brand value back to our business. This is Mustang's 60th anniversary in 2024, and I can think of no better way to celebrate this global performance icon than to put it to the test in the harshest environments. I am proud of the incredible team who have made this happen and this documentary celebrates their dedication and hard work to get us on the grid in January.'.”

Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance Motorsports

'The concept behind this 5-part documentary series was to showcase the incredible effort it takes to get the Mustang GT3 from concept to reality. The filming team had to content with multiple challenges but did an amazing job to capture the dedication and sheer hard work that it takes to prepare for success on the track.

Scott Bartlett, Global Sports Car Marketing Manager, Ford Performance.

