Kuwait Amir Receives Condolence Message From King Of Tonga

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Tuesday a message from King of Tonga Tupou VI, voicing heartfelt condolences and sincere solace over the passing away of the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In reply, His Highness the Amir sent the king of Tonga a message of thanks and appreciation for his sincere sentiments of condolences and sympathies, wishing him good health and wellness. (end)

