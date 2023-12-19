Tripura Rubber Traders Demand Lifting Of Export Ban

(MENAFN- KNN India) Agartala, Dec 19 (KNN) Owners of rubber-based industry of Tripura has urged the Chairman of Rubber Board India, Dr Sawar Dhanania, to enable rubber export to Bangladesh, reported East Mojo.

General Secretary India Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce Sujit Ray, said,“Being the second largest rubber producer, Tripura should have access to the Bangladesh market. If this ban could be lifted, the state's rural economy will flourish.”

Rubber-based products fall on the list of things prohibited for export through Tripura borders.

The Chairman of Rubber Board India has been touring Tripura to stock note of the ongoing projects. The Rubber Board had recently launched a special drive to expand rubber plantations on 30,000 hectares.

Meanwhile, the industry owners and trade bodies of Tripura hosted Dr Dhanani at a private hotel on Monday evening and highlighted the issues.

According to Ray, Manager of Integrated Check Post (ICP) Akhaura Debasish Nandi, industry owners who manufacture value-added rubber products and members of the All Tripura Merchant Association attended the meeting. Talking about the meeting, Ray said,“He had listened to the concerns and grievances of the local businessmen and assured that he would raise these issues before the appropriate authorities.”

Several Indian industry bodies and the government of Tripura had already written to the Bangladesh government on multiple occasions for the same purpose.

