Global Fund Allocates $165 Million To Ukraine To Fight HIV And TB

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Global Fund is allocating $165 million in non-refundable financial assistance to Ukraine for the 2024-2026 HIV and tuberculosis programs.

This was reported by the Ministry of Healt , Ukrinform reports.

According to the Ministry of Health, these are three grant agreements under the program "Sustainable Response to HIV and TB Epidemics in the Context of War and Reconstruction of Ukraine", which will be implemented in Ukraine over the next 3 years. The amount of non-repayable funding from the Global Fund under these agreements exceeds $165 million. Ukraine submitted its request for 2024-2026 to the Global Fund on May 29. According to the decision of the Global Fund Board, three grants for Ukraine have been approved.

"The full-scale war has posed many challenges to our healthcare system. Thanks to the support and active involvement of international partners, we are able to continue implementing important programs even in such difficult conditions. I am grateful to the Board of the Global Fund for approving our request and allocating $165 million in non-refundable financial assistance for the 2024-2026 programs. These funds will be used to provide medical care to Ukrainians living with HIV and tuberculosi , as well as to combat socially dangerous diseases," said Viktor Liashko, Minister of Health of Ukraine and Chairman of the National Council on Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS.

The Ministry of Health reminded that under the previous programs of the Global Fund, $ 913 million of non-refundable financial assistance was attracted to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria and these funds were used to combat socially dangerous diseases in Ukraine.

The National Council on Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS is the coordinator of the Global Fund's programs.

Currently and for the years 2024-2026, the program implementers are: the State Institution "Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine", the International Charitable Foundation "Alliance for Public Health" and the CO "100 percent of Life".

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to the Public Health Center, in November 2023, 948 new cases of HIV and 1433 cases of tuberculosis were officially registered in Ukraine.