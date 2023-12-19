Five Crucial Points On US Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Asia Times) From the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the US government has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine's war effort. The Biden administration has repeatedly produced emergency spending packages to support the Ukrainian government and military. That funding has so far amounted to US$113 billion .

But public opinion polls suggest that Americans' support for Ukraine was waning even before Hamas' October 7, 2023, terrorist attack on Israel and the ensuing Israel-Hamas war drew international attention away from Ukraine.

Political scientist Jessica Trisko Darden , author of“Aiding and Abetting: US Foreign Assistance and State Violence ,” explains how recent efforts by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives to hold up aid to Ukraine reflects the perception that the US is spending too much money on Ukraine at the expense of other domestic priorities, such as increased security at the US southern border.

1. How much aid has the US provided to Ukraine so far?

So far, the US has approved about $113 billion in aid to Ukraine through four supplemental emergency appropriations, which are a way of requesting funds outside of the normal budgetary process. The majority of this aid has been for military purposes.

The more than $62.3 billion provided in military assistance includes at least $23.5 billion worth of US weapons from the Department of Defense. In contrast, about $3 billion has been for humanitarian assistance.