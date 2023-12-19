Mine Danger In Black Sea Increased By Prolonged Storms - Humeniuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The mine danger in the Black Sea remains high due to prolonged storms.

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, said this on the air of the 'United News' telethon, Ukrinform reported.

"The mine danger remains at a high level. This is because the sea is stormy and the storms are long-lasting. We can assume that the storms contribute to the fact that the mines are being pulled to other areas, in particular away from the navigation corridor," Humeniuk said.

Two Russian warships on combat duty in Black, no missile carriers

She added that a few days ago, after the storms had subsided, several mines washed up on the coasts of the Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

As reported, the National Mine Action Authority recorded 877 cases of deaths and injuries of civilians from explosive devices in the de-occupied territories of Ukraine.