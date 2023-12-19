Azerbaijan Presented At Peru's Oldest And Most Prominent University

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nigar Hasanova

The ambassador of Azerbaijan to Peru spoke during a videoconference for a large student audience at the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos, one of Peru's primary universities and the oldest and most prominent university in Latin America, Azernews reports. The university has been in operation since 1551. Mammad Talibov gave a comprehensive speech on Azerbaijan.

Dr. Augusto Hidalgo Sanchez, dean of the faculty of administrative sciences, Dr. Enrique Cornejo, deputy dean, and associate professors Sara Manchego and Marco Mayor were among those in attendance, according to information provided by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Peru.

As the first democratic republic of the Muslim East, our nation has a rich cultural heritage. Ambassador M. Talibov briefed the attendees on its history, the challenges it faced during the early years of regaining its independence, and how it overcame these obstacles to achieve rapid development.

He discussed the life of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, his unique contribution to the establishment of the state of Azerbaijan, and the shifts in geopolitical dynamics that occurred in the region and across Eurasia as a result of the large-scale transportation and energy projects carried out in the area during his tenure.

The envoy mentioned that Azerbaijan is commemorating the 100th birthday of the great leader who penned our nation's independent and resilient history this year. 2023 was designated as the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in this sense.

The ambassador also briefed the attendees on the facts of Armenian aggression, the 44-day 2020 Patriotic War and its aftermath, the current state of affairs in the region, which includes the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the safe return of former internally displaced people, and the initiatives undertaken in the liberated territories. supplied details of extensive building and restoration projects.

Furthermore, the ambassador was apprised of the evolution of Azerbaijan-Peru bilateral relations, the growth of prospects for collaboration in culture, tourism, and other domains, and the educational prospects, experiential learning opportunities, and scholarship initiatives accessible in our nation for international students.

The attendees showed a keen interest in the information presented throughout the conference, and their inquiries regarding a range of subjects were addressed.

It should be mentioned that the embassy and the educational institution broadcast the video conference live on their social media accounts.