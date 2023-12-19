Azerbaijan Presented At Peru's Oldest And Most Prominent University

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
The ambassador of Azerbaijan to Peru spoke during a
videoconference for a large student audience at the Universidad
Nacional Mayor de San Marcos, one of Peru's primary universities
and the oldest and most prominent university in Latin America, Azernews reports. The university has been in
operation since 1551. Mammad Talibov gave a comprehensive speech on
Azerbaijan.
Dr. Augusto Hidalgo Sanchez, dean of the faculty of
administrative sciences, Dr. Enrique Cornejo, deputy dean, and
associate professors Sara Manchego and Marco Mayor were among those
in attendance, according to information provided by the Azerbaijani
Embassy in Peru.
As the first democratic republic of the Muslim East, our nation
has a rich cultural heritage. Ambassador M. Talibov briefed the
attendees on its history, the challenges it faced during the early
years of regaining its independence, and how it overcame these
obstacles to achieve rapid development.
He discussed the life of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, his
unique contribution to the establishment of the state of
Azerbaijan, and the shifts in geopolitical dynamics that occurred
in the region and across Eurasia as a result of the large-scale
transportation and energy projects carried out in the area during
his tenure.
The envoy mentioned that Azerbaijan is commemorating the 100th
birthday of the great leader who penned our nation's independent
and resilient history this year. 2023 was designated as the "Year
of Heydar Aliyev" in this sense.
The ambassador also briefed the attendees on the facts of
Armenian aggression, the 44-day 2020 Patriotic War and its
aftermath, the current state of affairs in the region, which
includes the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the safe
return of former internally displaced people, and the initiatives
undertaken in the liberated territories. supplied details of
extensive building and restoration projects.
Furthermore, the ambassador was apprised of the evolution of
Azerbaijan-Peru bilateral relations, the growth of prospects for
collaboration in culture, tourism, and other domains, and the
educational prospects, experiential learning opportunities, and
scholarship initiatives accessible in our nation for international
students.
The attendees showed a keen interest in the information
presented throughout the conference, and their inquiries regarding
a range of subjects were addressed.
It should be mentioned that the embassy and the educational
institution broadcast the video conference live on their social
media accounts.
