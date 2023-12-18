Ukrainian Soldiers Do Not Allow Enemy To Break Through Defense And Hold Positions On Left Bank Of Dnipro - Humeniuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian troops continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Kherson region.

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, said this on the air of the 'United News' telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

According to Humeniuk, despite Russia's attempts to make assault passages from time to time and test the strength of the Ukrainian defense, the positions were held.

According to her, the Russian units on the territory of Ukraine are very diverse, and sometimes there are clashes between them. But from time to time, there is a competition between them to see who will be more effective at the front in Ukraine.

"They have internal discord, which is very evident in the radio intercepts and in the general behavior that we can observe through aerial reconnaissance. We see that there is no coordination in the enemy units. But from time to time they have competitions to see who will be more effective in their area of responsibility. In this case, they compete in terms of the effectiveness of assault operations," she said.

Humeniuk assured that Ukrainian troops do not give them a chance in this matter.

As reported, Humeniuk said that the work of the Ukrainian military on the left bank of the Kherson region is not easy, but it is progressing.