Linkshadow Reinforces Its Commitment To Saudi Arabia

LinkShadow, a global leader in intelligent Network Detection and Response (iNDR) announced accomplishment of HQ status as part of Project HQ, Saudi Arabia. This strategic move reflects LinkShadow's commitment to fostering innovation, strengthening regional partnerships, and empowering enterprises in KSA to navigate the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Following the establishment of a local office in KSA in 2021, the creation of a regional base signifies a strategic advantage for LinkShadow's strong presence in the region. This ensures adherence to regulations, fosters enhanced credibility, opens doors to new business opportunities, and fortifies relationships within the local business ecosystem. Moreover, it marks a noteworthy step in LinkShadow's future expansion, improved operational capabilities, and contributes to its overarching growth and success plans.

Fadi Sharaf, Regional Sales Director at LinkShadow , expressed his delight over the announcement: "This marks a significant milestone for LinkShadow, and is an opportunity for us to enhance our investment in KSA and capitalize on the increased cooperation extended by The Kingdom to businesses. We are well positioned to align with Saudi Arabia's digital transformation efforts which is a strategic part of Saudi Vision 2030 and look forward to showcasing our groundbreaking iNDR solutions.”

With KSA undertaking numerous giga projects, it is emerging as one of the major hubs in the Middle East. LinkShadow is ensuring that businesses in KSA will be amongst the first to benefit from their cybersecurity solutions with a keen eye on contributing to economic diversification, safeguarding security, and privacy of digital assets.

About LinkShadow

LinkShadow is a US-registered company with regional offices in the Middle East. It is pioneered by a team of highly skilled solution architects, product specialists, and programmers with a vision to formulate a next-generation cybersecurity solution that provides unparalleled detection of even the most sophisticated threats. LinkShadow was built with the vision of enhancing organizations' defenses against advanced cyber-attacks, zero-day malware, and ransomware, while simultaneously gaining rapid insight into the effectiveness of their existing security investments. For more information, visit

