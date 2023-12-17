Spotify Has Officially Stopped Working In Russia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The sole legal
entity representing Spotify's streaming music service in Russia has
ceased operations, having been officially liquidated since December
14, Trend reports.
Spotify LLC was initially registered in the Russian Federation
on January 13, 2014. On February 6, 2023, the service submitted a
request for liquidation. The Swedish music service ceased its
operations in Russia on April 11, 2022, citing a comprehensive
analysis of the prevailing circumstances.
The service's official website specified that all Spotify
services would no longer be accessible in Russia, but users could
reactivate their accounts in another country through the user
settings.
