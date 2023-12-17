China's Ban On Apple's Iphone Accelerates- Bloomberg

(MENAFN- AzerNews) More Chinese agencies and government-backed firms across the
country have ordered staff to stop bringing iPhones and other
foreign devices to work, setting in motion an unprecedented
prohibition that's likely to block Apple Inc. and Samsung
Electronics Co. from parts of the world's biggest mobile market, Azernews informs via Bloomberg.
Multiple state firms and government departments across at least
eight provinces - including the prosperous coast - instructed
employees in the past month or two to start carrying local brands,
according to people familiar with the matter. That's a major
step-up from around September, when a small number of agencies in
Beijing and Tianjin began telling staff to leave foreign devices at
home, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing
confidential orders.
The much broader, coordinated effort marks a dramatic quickening
of Beijing's campaign to wean itself off American technology,
coinciding with the resurgent popularity of homegrown brand Huawei
Technologies Co. Xi Jinping's administration this year decided to
expand a ban on foreign devices beyond the most sensitive
departments - a directive that had been in place for years - to
encompass many more government agencies and even state firms,
Bloomberg News reported in September.
Apple shares dipped to a session low after Bloomberg reported on
the widening bans. The stock fell less than 1% to $197.57 at the
close Friday in New York and then declined further in after-hours
trading. Apple had reached a record high earlier in the week.
While Chinese software and hardware have gradually replaced
American products over the years - from Microsoft Corp. software to
Dell computers and Intel Corp. chips - the edict threatens to deal
a swift and direct hit to Apple's market share.
This month, smaller firms and agencies in lower-tier cities have
issued their own verbal directives, suggesting a much broader
movement is kicking in, the people said. The orders originated from
cities across at least eight provinces from prosperous Zhejiang,
Guangdong, Jiangsu and Anhui to northern Shanxi, Shandong, Liaoning
and central Hebei - home to the world's largest iPhone factory.
The Chinese government has previously pushed back on reports
about iPhone restrictions, while also raising concerns about the
security of the device.“China has not issued laws and regulations
to ban the purchase of Apple or foreign brands' phones,” Foreign
Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said during a press briefing in
September.
It's unclear how many government agencies precisely have issued
directives, nor how widespread they've been. Different
organizations will likely vary in how zealously they enforce
internal edicts, with some forbidding Apple devices from the
workplace and others barring their use entirely.
Collectively however, they present a major challenge for Samsung
and Apple, which are both struggling to sustain growth in a key
market. For Apple, which also uses China to produce the majority of
its devices, the country yields about a fifth of its revenue.
MENAFN17122023000195011045ID1107610569
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.