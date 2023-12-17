Direct Billing Now Available At Sidra Medicine For Globemed Members

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sidra Medicine, a Qatar Foundation entity, and GlobeMed Qatar, a leading healthcare benefits management company in Qatar, have signed an agreement to offer eligible insured members of payers contracted with GlobeMed Qatar, access to Sidra Medicine's women's and pediatric medical services.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Iyabo Tinubu Karch, CEO of Sidra Medicine and Dr. Samer Jaber, Regional Deputy General Manager of GlobeMed Qatar. According to the agreement, Sidra Medicine will provide eligible insured members served by GlobeMed Qatar, direct billing access to Sidra Medicine's women's and pediatric medical services.

Dr. Karch,“The inclusion of GlobeMed Qatar as our latest third-party administrator partner for insurance services, is testament to our commitment to offer more choice and access to our world-class services for women, children and young people. Our collaboration will enhance patient experience and lead to a better quality of continued care for families in Qatar.”

Dr. Samer Jaber, the Regional Deputy General Manager at GlobeMed Qatar, said“We are immensely proud of this strategic collaboration with the reputable Sidra Medicine. This collaboration reaffirms our dedication to offer insured members of clients contracted with GlobeMed Qatar with access to quality care through Sidra Medicine's women and pediatric services. This collaboration marks a significant step in offering insured members an enriched healthcare experience that emphasizes both quality and convenience.”

Eligible insured members served by GlobeMed Qatar can access Sidra Medicine's range of private services including evening clinics for both women and children.

Under pediatric care, private evening clinics include general pediatrics, ENT, endocrinology, general surgery, urology, neurology, child and adolescent mental health and more. For women's services, female patients can access obstetrics, gynecology (including gyne surgery), maternal fetal medicine and reproductive medicine.