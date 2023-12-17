Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences Concludes Future Science Challenge Competition

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, December 15, 2023: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences organized a virtual ceremony to mark the conclusion of the Future Science Challenge competition. The event was hosted yesterday (15 December) by Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for Giftedness and Creativity.

The competition provided a platform targeting talented and outstanding students in the field of science and technology from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. With a primary focus on fostering innovation in the realms of science and technology, particularly emphasizing artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, the objective was to bridge technological advancements with the social dimension, underscoring the positive impact on society. The competition sought to inspire and motivate young individuals to apply their acquired knowledge in tackling real-world challenges through engaging contests and challenges, designed to stimulate their cognitive abilities.

On his part, His Excellency Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, stated: “We are delighted to announce the results of the third season of the Future Science Challenge competition, held under the theme 'Towards a More Sustainable Future,' in alignment with the vision of the United Arab Emirates and the declaration of 2023 as the Year of Sustainability. Our heartfelt congratulations go to the winners across various categories, and we extend our best wishes for their continued success and prosperity. Gratitude is expressed to all participants, and we sincerely hope for better fortune for those who were not successful this time.”

His Excellency added: “The competition garnered a significant number of entries from talented students representing various Gulf Cooperation Council countries, unveiling a wealth of talents and skills. The exchange of ideas and knowledge among participants is evident in the impressive works they produced. These works are poised to refine their skills, serving as inspiration for their creative journey towards greater innovation and excellence, with the potential to make a positive impact in their communities. Competitions like the one organized by Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences play a pivotal role in talent discovery, providing essential care and support to enable individuals to pursue their creative paths unhindered. Our sincere thanks and appreciation go to the organizers of the award, supervisors, parents, and the dedicated judges on the panel, who invested their time and effort to ensure fair evaluation and results for all participants.”

It is worth noting that the 3rd season of the Future Science Challenge was held under the theme "Towards a More Sustainable Future," focusing on the areas of homes, water conservation, and shopping. This theme aligns with the vision of the United Arab Emirates, the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategy, the declaration of 2023 as the Year of Sustainability, and other initiatives in this field. The projects presented by students stood out for their innovative aspects and emphasis on achieving sustainability in various domains.

Students applied Internet of Things and artificial intelligence technologies in addressing societal needs, such as water conservation in homes, smart agriculture practices, and the preservation, transportation, and storage of food. The projects showcased the students' innovative approaches and commitment to making a positive impact on society, reflecting their awareness not only of technological advancements but also their desire to enhance people's lives and contribute to the achievement of sustainable development goals.

The winners in the award categories were announced, including the Junior category for talented students aged 10 to 13 years and the senior category for gifted students aged 14 to 17 years. Entries were received from various Gulf Cooperation Council countries. An esteemed judging panel, comprised of distinguished specialists, educators, and experts in the fields of robotics and programming, evaluated the submitted works.

The organizers of the competition noted that the total number of participants in the third season of the Future Science Challenge reached 535 students within 216 teams. The Emirates Schools Establishment participated with 118 teams, the Emirates Science Club with 3 teams, and Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for Giftedness and Creativity with 2 teams. The Ministry of Education in Bahrain contributed 34 teams, while the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Qatar had 34 teams, and the Ministry of Education in Oman had 21 teams. Additionally, there were four teams from Sabah Al Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (SACGC) in Kuwait.

It is worth mentioning that a high-quality training program was designed and delivered for team supervisors to assist each team in achieving their projects in the best possible way. The program spanned three days, during which supervisors were introduced to smart embedded systems, precision controllers, and how to handle input and output units.

The closing ceremony took place with the participation of various dignitaries from the Foundation, the education sector, teachers, students, and parents.

In the seniors category, the AquaCare team from Qatar won the Future Science Challenge Champion award. The Sustainable Home team from Qatar received the Best Designer award, while the Wireless Wonders team from the United Arab Emirates won the Best Innovator award. The Qstss Innovators team from Qatar, along with the Dhofar team from Oman, were recognized as the Best Engineers. The Best Presenter award went to the OBK team from Qatar.

In the Junior category, the Inspiring Minds team from Oman secured the Future Science Challenge Champion award. The SNF Team from the United Arab Emirates received the Best Innovator award, while the Inspiring Minds team from Oman won the Best Engineer award. The Best Presenter award in this category went to the Innovation Stars team from Qatar.

For the Judges award, the Innovative Minds team from Bahrain, the Scientific Club 3 team from the United Arab Emirates, and the Future Pioneers team from Oman were the recipients.

It's noteworthy that the Future Science Challenge competition recently obtained accreditation from the leading global organization stem.org. This accreditation highlights the quality and significance of the competition in the field of science and technology.





