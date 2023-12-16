Business Awards UK Recognizes Industry Leaders At The 2023 Health And Safety Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Business Awards UK is honoured to announce the winners and finalists of the 2023 Health and Safety Awards

Business Awards UK is honoured to announce the winners and finalists of the 2023 Health and Safety Award . These awards recognise the outstanding contributions and commitment to health and safety standards within various industries. Celebrating those who have set new benchmarks in workplace safety, environmental health, and risk management, the awards underscore the importance of maintaining high safety standards.

Business Awards UK Health and Safety Awards 2023 Winners



Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust - Health and Safety Technology Innovation

Palletline Ltd - Health and Safety Team of the Year

First Safety Training Services Ltd - Safety Training Provider of the Year

Paul Berry Group Training - Small Business Health and Safety Award

M V Kelly Ltd - Construction Safety Award

Engro Fertilizer Ltd – Manufacturing Division - Environmental Health and Safety Award

Pobl Group - Safety Culture Excellence Award

Medazur Medical Clinic - Healthcare Safety Award

Broadstone Risks - Excellence in Risk Assessment and Management Ken Bell, Palletline Ltd - Health and Safety Manager of the Year

Business Awards UK Health and Safety Awards 2023 Finalists



Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust - Excellence in Risk Assessment and Management, Healthcare Safety Award

Palletline Ltd - Health and Safety Technology Innovation

First Safety Training Services Ltd - Small Business Health and Safety Award

Wiltshire First Aid Training - Safety Training Provider of the Year

Quality Safety Training Limited - Safety Training Provider of the Year

Engro Fertilizer Ltd – Manufacturing Division - Safety Culture Excellence Award

Pobl Group - Health and Safety Team of the Year, Environmental Health and Safety Award Ropeway - Construction Safety Award

The 2023 Health and Safety Awards celebrate the dedication and efforts of these companies and individuals in ensuring safer working environments and promoting health and safety practices. Their commitment to safety is integral to creating secure and healthy workplaces and communities.

The awards highlight the significant achievements in health and safety and look forward to continued excellence and innovation in this vital sector, led by these inspiring examples.

