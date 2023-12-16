Business Awards UK Recognizes Industry Leaders At The 2023 Health And Safety Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Business Awards UK is honoured to announce the winners and finalists of the 2023 Health and Safety Awards
Business Awards UK is honoured to announce the winners and finalists of the 2023 Health and Safety Award . These awards recognise the outstanding contributions and commitment to health and safety standards within various industries. Celebrating those who have set new benchmarks in workplace safety, environmental health, and risk management, the awards underscore the importance of maintaining high safety standards.
Business Awards UK Health and Safety Awards 2023 Winners
Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust - Health and Safety Technology Innovation Palletline Ltd - Health and Safety Team of the Year First Safety Training Services Ltd - Safety Training Provider of the Year Paul Berry Group Training - Small Business Health and Safety Award M V Kelly Ltd - Construction Safety Award Engro Fertilizer Ltd – Manufacturing Division - Environmental Health and Safety Award Pobl Group - Safety Culture Excellence Award Medazur Medical Clinic - Healthcare Safety Award Broadstone Risks - Excellence in Risk Assessment and Management Ken Bell, Palletline Ltd - Health and Safety Manager of the Year
Business Awards UK Health and Safety Awards 2023 Finalists
Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust - Excellence in Risk Assessment and Management, Healthcare Safety Award Palletline Ltd - Health and Safety Technology Innovation First Safety Training Services Ltd - Small Business Health and Safety Award Wiltshire First Aid Training - Safety Training Provider of the Year Quality Safety Training Limited - Safety Training Provider of the Year Engro Fertilizer Ltd – Manufacturing Division - Safety Culture Excellence Award Pobl Group - Health and Safety Team of the Year, Environmental Health and Safety Award Ropeway - Construction Safety Award
The 2023 Health and Safety Awards celebrate the dedication and efforts of these companies and individuals in ensuring safer working environments and promoting health and safety practices. Their commitment to safety is integral to creating secure and healthy workplaces and communities.
The awards highlight the significant achievements in health and safety and look forward to continued excellence and innovation in this vital sector, led by these inspiring examples.
