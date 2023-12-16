United Arab Emirates Ambassador Presents Credentials To Transitional President Of Burkina Faso

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

His Excellency Yousef Saif Al Ali presented his credentials to His Excellency Ibrahim Traore, Burkina Faso's transitional President, as non-resident ambassador to Burkina Faso.

His Excellency Al Ali conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to HE President Traore, along with their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of Burkina Faso.

For his part, HE President Traore conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

HE President Traore wished the Ambassador success in his work to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, His Excellency Al Ali expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Burkina Faso, and his keenness to enhance bilateral relations in various sectors, to enhance ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed areas of cooperation between the UAE and Burkina Faso, and discussed ways to develop them in order to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two countries and their nations.

