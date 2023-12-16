Qatar's National Day Embodies Rich Heritage: Costa Rican Diplomat

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Qatar National Day QNA

Doha, Qatar: Head of Mission of the Embassy of Costa Rica in Qatar Jairo Lopez affirmed that Qatar's National Day is a highly significant occasion that reflects its rich heritage, growing capabilities and remarkable progress, which has had a great impact on shaping the history of this country.

In a special statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the occasion of the National Day of the state he said that this event provides Qataris with an opportunity to reflect on their identity, express pride in their accomplishments, and reaffirm their commitment to the nation's continued prosperity and growth of their country under the colours of the national flag, maroon and white.

Lopez said that Qatar's openness to the world has not only promoted closer ties and interactions between peoples but has also made Qatar a beacon of tolerance, inclusivity, and international cooperation. He added that the country has served as a bridge between cultures and diverse perspectives, establishing a platform for dialogue, understanding and collaboration among nations through hosting prominent political, economic and sporting events.

He highlighted that an undeniable example of this is the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which he noted has delighted all audiences and impressed them with the excellence of organisation and the hospitality of the Qatari people.

He added that Qatar's regional and international role has been characterised by diplomacy, humanitarian efforts and a commitment to dialogue, peace and development, especially with the recent events.

He noted that the country has played a pivotal role in mediating conflicts, providing humanitarian assistance to those in need and promoting dialogue and cooperation among regional and international partners. He also said that Qatar's dedication to these noble causes has earned it the admiration and respect of the international community, further enhancing its reputation as a responsible global actor.

The head of the Costa Rican Embassy mission to the state emphasized that the relationship between Qatar and his country is rooted in mutual respect, shared values, and a commitment to fostering cooperation and understanding. He pointed out that the two nations have established strong diplomatic ties and that they do collaborate on various initiatives that promote sustainable development, cultural exchange and economic partnership

He also expressed his pride in the friendly and constructive nature of the relationship between the two countries and the prospects for future cooperation, which contributes to the mutual benefit of both peoples and the global community, noting the conclusion of the 2nd round of political consultation last September, which took place in the Costa Rican capital, San Jose.