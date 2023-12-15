The Enterprise World's Supply Chain Management Solutions Issue Profiles Exiger COO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eli Cheraksky, COO at Exiger

Eli Cherkasky Details the AI Supply Chain Company's Operational Transformation

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Exiger , the SaaS company revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks manage supply chains, announced today that Exiger has been featured in The Enterprise World's Top Supply Chain Management Solutions Providers Issue. The publication profiles Exiger Chief Operating Officer Eli Cherkasky , who led the organization's operational transformation over the past two years.

“Cherkasky is responsible for global shared services – the functions that serve as the backbone of the organization,” writes The Enterprise World.“[His] team's primary job is to empower every team member to give their best, learn more and hit new professional heights while ensuring they have all the functional capabilities to do their job. With this mission as their North Star, the team has embarked on several coordinated operational initiatives over the past two years to achieve cost savings across the business while also investing back into the employees.”

“We've changed the way the organization purchases data to make more of our contracts fixed and fully leverageable, allowing us to realize greater scale. We also reduced data and hosting costs through a series of measures, including process improvements and software development,” said Cherkasky.“This simultaneously drove productivity gains by augmenting training, standardizing and amplifying our product offering, and implementing workflow changes. These initiatives delivered nearly $20 million in annual cost savings.”

The Enterprise World is a business magazine dedicated to creating a platform for business leaders to share lessons learned and success stories.

Read the full story at .

