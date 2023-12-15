Miningnewsbreaks Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (CSE: RFLX) (OTCQB: RFLXF) (FSE: HF2) Announces Private Placement For Up To $1M

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Reflex (CSE:RFLX) (OTCQB: RFLXF) (FSE: HF2)
today announced a non-brokered private placement of units, each at a price of $0.10, for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the“offering”). According to the announcement, each unit will comprise of one common share of the company (each, a“share”) and one common share purchase warrant of the company (each, a“warrant”), with each warrant exercisable to acquire one common share of the company (each, a“warrant share”) at a price of $0.15 per warrant share for a period of twenty-four months from the date of issuance. Reflex intends to use the net proceeds raised from the offering to undertake advanced exploration and development activities on the Ruby Graphite Property and for general working capital.
About Reflex Advanced Materials Corp.
Reflex Advanced Materials is a mineral exploration company based in British Columbia. Its objective is to locate and, if warranted, develop economic mineral properties in the strategic metals and advanced materials space. It is focused on improving domestic specialty mineral infrastructure efficiencies to meet surging national demand by North American manufacturers. The company is working to advance its Ruby Graphite Project, located in Beaverhead County, Montana, and ZigZag Property, located in Thunder Bay Mining Division, Crescent Lake Area, Ontario. For more information, please review the company's filings available at
.
