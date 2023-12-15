Oslo Meeting Discusses Dangerous Escalation In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani Friday took part in the meeting of the members of the ministerial committee commissioned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, and foreign ministers of the Nordic countries of Northern Europe (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Iceland), and the countries of the Benelux Union (Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg), held in the Norwegian capital Oslo.

The meeting was also attended by Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Hussein Safadi, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestinian Riyadh al-Maliki, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation, Hussein Ibrahim Taha.

The meeting discussed the dangerous developments in the Gaza Strip, and the ongoing military escalation inflicted by the Israeli occupation upon unarmed civilians. The committee members, in this context, reiterated their unified positions rejecting of the continued aggression by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, as well as their call for an immediate and complete ceasefire and the protection of civilians, as stipulated by international humanitarian law.

They also called for facing all flagrant violations committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people, which worsen the humanitarian tragedy and impede the entry of urgent aid into the besieged Gaza Strip, stressing the importance of holding Israel accountable for the ongoing violations in the Strip, the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem Province, which breach international law and international humanitarian law.

The committee members stressed the importance of taking serious and urgent steps to ensure the security of relief corridors for the delivery of urgent humanitarian, food and medical assistance to the Gaza Strip, expressing their rejection of restricting the entry of humanitarian aid quickly and safely.

They stressed the importance of creating serious political conditions for the establishment of a Palestinian State on the borders of 1967, in accordance with the relevant international legitimacy resolutions, expressing their rejection of the fragmentation of the Palestinian cause and the discussion of the future of the Gaza Strip in isolation from the Palestinian cause.

