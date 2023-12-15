               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Slovakia Starts Letting Trucks From Ukraine Through - 100 Trucks/Day


12/15/2023 5:18:53 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Slovak side allows about 100 trucks to pass through per day, and there has been no official announcement of the end of the strike.

This was reported by Viktoriya Sengetovska, a spokeswoman for Zakarpattia Customs, in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Yesterday, the Slovak side started accepting trucks from Ukraine to enter their country. On average, 100 trucks per day are moving in this direction. As of the morning of December 15, 116 trucks have passed through the Uzhhorod-Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint," she said.

At the same time, Sengetovska noted that Zakarpattia Customs has not yet received any official reports from the authorities or strikers from Slovakia.

Currently, the queue at the Uzhhorod-Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint is 30 trucks leaving Ukraine (e-queue, 803 trucks), and 200 trucks entering.

As Ukrinform reported, representatives of the Slovak Union of Carriers blocked the movement of trucks through the Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint on December 11 at 16:10.

This is the second strike by Slovak carriers on the border with Ukraine in December. This time, they blocked trucks leaving Ukraine, not entering it, as they did for the first time at the beginning of the month.

