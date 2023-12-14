Police Kill Two Naxals In India's Maharashtra State

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (NNN-PTI) – Two Naxal rebels were killed in a gunfight with the police yesterday, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, the police said.

The fierce gunfight between Naxals and the police broke out in the remote Gadchiroli district, near Bodhintola, close to the border with neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

“Today (yesterday), credible intelligence information was received that a group of Naxals was camping on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border near Bodhintola. Police parties were immediately rushed to the spot to launch search operations,” Neelotpal, a senior police official of Gadchiroli district, told the media.

“While the search was underway the Naxals opened fire, which was duly retaliated by the police. In the exchange of fire between the two sides, two Naxals were killed.”

Police have recovered the bodies and two assault rifles from the spot.

On Wednesday, a policeman was killed and another wounded, in a Naxal attack in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh.

Currently, the Naxal rebels are active across the central and eastern parts of India.– NNN-PTI