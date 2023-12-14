EU Member States Leaders Vow Support For Georgia's Candidacy Ahead Of Summit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Leaders of European Union member states on Thursday vowed their
support for granting the bloc's membership candidate status to
Georgia, ahead of the European Council summit that will address the
enlargement package on Thursday and Friday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said“my friends” from
Georgia had“really done a lot” to implement reforms for
integration.
The Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov said his Government
was unequivocally supporting Georgia's EU candidacy bid, and added
the country“deserves our support”.
Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, noted his
Government supported proposals presented by the European Commission
to the European Council regarding the bloc's enlargement package,
including on Georgia.
The German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he fully supported the
conclusion of the European Commission on Ukraine, Moldova and
Georgia.
Alexander De Croo, the Belgian Prime Minister, noted the
European Commission's recommendation for the enlargement, which
includes a package of reforms implemented in Georgia, Ukraine and
Moldova, was acceptable for his Government.
The European Council will meet in Brussels on Thursday and
Friday to discuss the enlargement package, which includes decisions
on 10 countries.
The decision must be taken by the leaders of the 27 member
states of the EU on the basis of consensus.
The package includes granting Georgia the membership candidate
status and starting membership negotiations with Ukraine and
Moldova, as well as countries of the Western Balkans.

